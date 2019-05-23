The Giving Doll nonprofit, which provides handmade cloth dolls to children with health issues, as well as those suffering from abuse or facing other challenges, has moved into new headquarters in Norton.

The group, at a recent grand-opening celebration, celebrated production of its 50,000th doll and presented dolls to the Summit County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program that provides guardians who represent children who are involved in the court system through no fault of their own.

Giving Doll’s new home is at 2561 Wadsworth Road, a space that previously housed a custom decorating shop.

Visitors can stop in the new headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday to watch dolls being made, learn about Giving Dolls’ outreach, talk to volunteers and find out how to get involved.

For more information about the Giving Doll, visit www.thegivingdoll.org.

Jan Householder founded Giving Doll in 2006 as a community volunteer project when a friend’s daughter became a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Giving Doll volunteers created cloth dolls for the friend’s daughter to take to the hospital when she went for treatments.

The program eventually expanded to creating dolls for children in a variety of settings in the United States and other countries. In 2009, Giving Doll became a nonprofit organization.