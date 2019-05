STOW — Drivers traveling along a 1.4-mile stretch of Graham Road will find the traffic flow a little slower starting next week.

The next phase of a project to improve Graham Road from the railroad tracks in Silver Lake to Elm Road in Stow will start Tuesday and is expected to be finished in early July.

Traffic will, at times, be restricted to one lane in each direction while the work occurs and motorists should “expect delays,” according to the city’s Facebook page.