Nik Wallenda to cross

Times Square on wire

For his next trick, daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to cross New York's Times Square — without his feet touching the ground.

ABC announced Thursday that Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross the tourist hot spot during a 1,300-foot simultaneous highwire walk 25 stories above the ground. ABC will air the attempt during a two-hour prime-time special on June 23.

It will be Lijana Wallenda's first highwire walk since a 2017 accident in Florida left her and four other members of the family's troupe seriously injured. The Times Square walk will involve unspecified safety devices, but organizers say it does not eliminate all risks.

ABC says the siblings will start from opposite ends of the wire, which will be suspended between two of Times Square's towers, including one that is home to The New York Times.

Nik Wallenda said in a statement: "I am beyond excited to be able to walk with my sister, Lijana, as she overcomes near-death injuries and continues the Wallenda tradition of never giving up."

Geoffrey Rush awarded

$2M in defamation case

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush was awarded an Australian record of $2 million in damages by a Sydney judge on Thursday in a defamation case against a newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behavior toward an actress.

The 67-year-old Australian had sued Sydney's The Daily Telegraph's publisher and journalist Jonathon Moran in the Federal Court over two stories and a poster published in late 2017.

Justice Michael Wigney found in April the publisher, News Corp.-owned Nationwide News, and Moran were reckless regarding the truth when they reported Rush had been accused of inappropriate behavior by actress Eryn Jean Norvill. She played the daughter of Rush's character in a Sydney theater production of "King Lear" in 2015 and 2016.