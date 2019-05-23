KENT — The REALIZE Firearms Awareness Coalition and Portage County Republican Women’s Club will hold a "Concealed Carry Fashion Show" at 7 p.m. June 21 at Underwood Hall, 1945 Mogadore Road.

The show will feature concealed carry items ranging from clothing to holsters and purses.

Local celebrities such as WNIR (100.1-FM) radio host John “Couchburner” Denning and Portage County Auditor Janet Esposito are expected to attend.

Tickets are $40, with proceed ssupporting firearms education through REALIZE and the Republican Womens PAC.