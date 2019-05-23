AKRON

Copley Road area to get

two-day image update

The Copley Better Block program runs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two-day reimagining of the Maple Valley business district officially will kick off with a 6:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting Friday attended by Mayor Dan Horrigan and will feature a pop-up police station and community resource center.

On Saturday, the Football Hall of Fame’s Michael Muñoz, vice president of Youth Football and Character Development, will speak before a flag football game at 1 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2VMvZES.

Man shot in leg

at car wash

A 20-year-old Akron man was shot in the leg at 1 p.m. Wednesday while at a car wash in the 1600 block of South Hawkins Avenue in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police said.

The victim drove himself to his grandmother's house and then was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim reported that he was sitting in his car when two men started shooting at his car. The victim ducked down and drove away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.



CLEVELAND

Macedonia man sentenced

for bilking elderly people

A Macedonia man who claimed to be a financial planner but defrauded three elderly people out of nearly $575,000 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

William E. Callam, 61, was sentenced to 78 months in prison and ordered to pay $574,146 in restitution, according to the release issued Thursday. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of mail fraud.

According to court documents, Callam convinced three people from Lake County to invest in his Blackstone Real Estate Group LLC which he said financed loans for the purpose of rehabilitating commercial property.

Callam used their money to maintain his lifestyle and enrich himself and family members, court documents say.

A married couple was defrauded out of $381,571 while another person was defrauded out of $192,575.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Suspect who reportedly

abducted woman turns self in

The female suspect involved in an alleged assault and abduction of a 72-year-old Ravenna Township woman on Monday has turned herself in, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret A. Hayes, 28, of Auburn Township, is facing charges of abduction and theft, both third-degree felonies.

She was taken into custody and booked around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

The second suspect, Christopher Hastings, 32, homeless, remained at large Thursday. He is facing the same charges.

Hastings allegedly asked Larry Kuerber, 73, of Ravenna Township, for a ride on Route 59 in Ravenna Township as Kuerber was unloading a golf cart from a trailer.

Larry Kuerber refused and Hastings and Hayes allegedly got into the Kreubers’ 2014 Ford Flex and fled in the vehicle with Larry Kuerber’s wife, Donna Kuerber, inside.

Donna Kuerber was later found on the side of Route 59. She said she was pushed from the car and the suspects took her purse, money and cell phone.

STOW

Next phase of Graham Road

improvement starts next week

Drivers traveling along a 1.4-mile stretch of Graham Road will find the traffic flow a little slower starting next week.

The next phase of a project to improve Graham Road from the railroad tracks in Silver Lake to Elm Road in Stow will start Tuesday and is expected to be finished in early July.

Traffic will, at times, be restricted to one lane in each direction and motorists should “expect delays,” according to the city’s Facebook page.