The female suspect involved in an alleged assault and abduction of a 72-year-old Ravenna Township woman on Monday has turned herself in, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret A. Hayes, 28, whose last known address is listed on Chateau Trail, Auburn Township, is facing charges of abduction and theft, both third-degree felonies.

She was taken into custody and booked around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

The second suspect, Christopher Hastings, 32, homeless, had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning and is facing the same charges. A warrant remains out for is arrest.

According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Hayes and Hastings were released from jail about 8 p.m. on Monday after having been arrested previously on other charges.

Sheriff’s Major Larry Limbert said the two likely did not know each other prior to their arrests, but the two apparently met when they were released at the Portage County Courthouse and began walking west together down state Route 59.

At about 8:40 p.m., Hastings allegedly asked Larry Kuerber, 73, of Ravenna Township, for a ride to Kent at the Midway Drive-In on Route 59 in Ravenna Township as Kuerber was unloading a golf cart from a trailer.

Larry Kuerber refused to provide a ride, and Hastings and Hayes allegedly got into the Kreubers’ 2014 Ford Flex and fled in the vehicle with Larry Kuerber’s wife, Donna Kuerber, 72, inside.

Donna Kuerber was later found on the side of Route 59. She said she was pushed from the car and the suspects took her purse, money and cell phone. She was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, but later released.

The sheriff’s office is still attempting to find Hastings and the victim’s vehicle, with registration 857YUS and anyone who sees the car is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100.

Hayes was in the Portage County jail on charges of drunken driving and stopping in the roadway after being arrested about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on state Route 303 at Infirmary Road in Shalersville. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was released on a recognizance bond.

Hastings was in jail on fifth-degree felony charges of theft and misuse of credit cards and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He allegedly took an elderly woman’s wallet from her car on April 30 while it was parked at a gas station in Brimfield Township, according to court records.

