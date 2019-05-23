REUNIONS

Buchtel High School's Class of 1954: The 65th reunion will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Aspen East Room at the Doubletree Hotel in Fairlawn. A beef-carving station, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Cost is $35 per person. Reservations are required and due by July 1. For more information, call 330-867-8142 or email mmaddox@neo.rr.com.

Central High School's Class of 1954: The 65th reunion will be celebrated Aug. 28 at Bob and Letha Hatherill's home. For more information or to RSVP, call 330-633-1264 or visiting Classmates.com.

Chardon High School's Class of 1969: The 50th reunion will be June 14 at Bass Lake Tavern, 426 South St., Chardon. The event will include food, a cash bar, music, a trivia contest and more. Class members who have not received information on the event or have questions about it should contact Joanie Taddeo at jtaddeo@hotmail.com.

East High School's Class of 1979: 40th reunion activities will be held July 19-21. There will be a meet-and-greet from 7 p.m. to midnight July 19 at Social 8, 1800 Merriman Road, Akron; a reunion celebration from 6 to 11 p.m. July 20 at Tallmadge Community Center, 80 Community Road, and a picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. For more information, contact Susan Gay Smith by email at ptfrog517@gmail.com or call 817-721-6523.

North High School's Class of 1949: A 70th class reunion luncheon will be held from 11:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the Sheraton Suites, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. It's $12 per person. RSVP to Chuck Maggio at 330-865-4615 or twomaggios@aol.com.

St. Mary’s Class of 1959: A 60th class reunion luncheon will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall at 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. For details, call Jerry at 330-929-3756.

Wadsworth High School's Class of 1984: The 35th reunion will be at 7 p.m. June 28 at Wadsworth Brewing Co. and 7 p.m. June 29 at Galaxy Patio in Wadsworth. Check the class page on Facebook for details or email mrsduzzi@neo.rr.com or billimber@gmail.com.

