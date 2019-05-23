WADSWORTH — The city has appointed Jim Gray to the newly created position of economic development director.

Gray, who will begin Thursday, most recently served as director of marketing, business development and legislative affairs for ORA Consulting Engineers, where he marketed ORA’s to local, state and federal agencies. He also has served as executive director of the Enid-Garfield (Oklahoma) Development Alliance, a public/private economic development partnership and executive director for the Fayetteville-Lincoln County (Tennessee) Industrial Development Board.

He also has worked in Washington D.C., as adviser for the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federal public power corporation.

"I have a real passion for economic development," Gray said in a prepared statement. "Attracting and retaining jobs, working with businesses, building relationships, and delivering meaningful projects to benefit the city and the citizens will be my focus. I really like Wadsworth and have seen the enthusiasm and pride of its residents and city administration, and I can’t wait to get started.”