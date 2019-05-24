SAGAMORE HILLS TWP. — Emergency medical workers took a 79-year-old woman to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedway service station on the southwest corner of Olde Eight and Valley View roads at about noon Thursday, said Macedonia Fire Lt. Rob Lewis.

“There was an elderly lady that was coming from the pumps and going into the building,” Lewis said. “A vehicle from the north, it actually just came into the parking lot, was proceeding past the pumps and when she stepped out, she got caught. She had a knee injury and was complaining of back pain.”

Lewis said he does not know where the woman is from.

