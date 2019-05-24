Copley Road Better Block opened Friday and runs through Saturday afternoon in the Maple Valley business district in West Akron.

It's the latest in a series of similar events across Akron to reimagine the city's neighborhoods.

Copley Road Better Block features pop-up shops, outdoor seating, bike lanes, vendors and food trucks like the other better blocks. But there will also be free flag football, pop-up basketball courts, a church choir, storytellers, a DJ and other entertainment. And based on residents' wants, there also is a pop-up Akron police substation.

Organizers encourage residents to walk or bike to the 1300 block of Copley Road to meet the business owners who are already there. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Summit County Think Tank Coalition and Progressive Alliance CDC partnered with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to launch the two-day event.

The project focuses on Copley Road, where anchors include Gino’s Pizza, Save-A-Lot grocery and nearby Kerr Park.