CUYAHOGA FALLS — Five apartments in West Hunters Lake Drive’s 1200 block were impacted by a fire that started at a little before 4 p.m. Thursday, city spokeswoman Kelli Crawford-Smith said.

“There were no injuries,” she said, adding that it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Crawford-Smith said the cause is under investigation and the damage would not immediately be known.

The Stow, Akron, Tallmadge and Munroe Falls fire departments also responded, said Crawford-Smith.