MASSILLON — A 56-year-old city man is facing a felony charge after police say they spotted a bomb in his kitchen.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 800 block of Federal Avenue NE shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a resident.

When they arrived, police noticed the homemade explosive device while talking to the man and charged him with unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

The device was made from a propane canister with a dynamite wick attached using duct tape, the police report said. When questioned about the explosive, the man told police a friend made the bomb and gave it to him.

Court documents show the man was also found guilty in July 2018 by Massillon Municipal Judge Eddie Elum of inducing panic for illegally discharging fireworks near a gas station.

