Tarantino wins top dog

award at Cannes fest

Whether or not Quentin Tarantino wins the Palme d'Or this year, at least he's not coming home without a trophy.

The director of the Cannes Film Festival entry "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" scooped up the top prize at the Palm Dog Awards. The awards are handed out annually to the canine stars — and human directors — of the festival's most dog-centric flicks.

Tarantino surprised audience members Friday when he turned up to receive the trophy — a red dog collar — in person. He cheered pit bull Brandy, which is owned by Brad Pitt's character in the film.

"I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America," Tarantino said.

Mario Batali appears

at Boston court hearing

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid several sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

Batali, 58, wearing his signature red ponytail and a blazer, did not speak during the brief hearing in Boston but nodded as the judge ordered him to stay away from the woman.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Batali's behalf to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Batali was released on his own recognizance. He will not have to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for July 12.

It's the first criminal charge levied against Batali following sexual harassment and assault allegations that first surfaced in 2017.

The woman says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Batali in August, seeking unspecified damages for "severe emotional distress."