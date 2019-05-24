WADSWORTH — As part of national Young Eagles Day, pilot Gary Baker and other area pilots will offer free airplane rides to children ages 8 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 8 at Wadsworth Municipal Airport, 840 Airport Drive.

“Everyone knows that flying is expensive and flying an entire family is very expensive,” Baker said in a prepared statement. “Many children have never had a chance to fly in an airplane. How do they know that aviation is a career option for them, if they never get to experience it?”

Baker took his first flight lesson when he was 19. He is a captain for United Airlines and president of Chapter 846 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the group sponsoring the free flights.

Since the program was launched in 1992, association pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge to interested young people.

“Free airplane rides are just a part of Young Eagles Day,” Baker said. “We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”

Following the flight, each child will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Logbook is also accessible at www.youngeagles.org.

A parent or guardian must be present. The kids will attend a short ground school followed by a 20-minute flight.

For details or to register in advance, go to: www.846.eaachapter.org/youngeagles.htm and http://yeday.org?464.