CUYAHOGA FALLS — Police are investigating after a possible threat against Roberts Middle School students was reportedly found on social media Friday, said Superintendent Todd Nichols.



Nichols said he was alerted to the situation at about noon and immediately went to the school.



“It was a situation of social media, social media that may have been, may not have been a threat,” said Nichols. “The police are just kind of working through it right now to see what kind of credibility it has.”



Information from police was not immediately available.



According to a Facebook post of an all-call that Roberts Principal Kris Gaijer made to parents, “three students reported to teachers that they had received a threatening Snapchat message involving a weapon from an unknown user ID.”



Nichols said a subsequent investigation indicated that the message is more vague than initially believed.



“I can’t even say it involved a weapon at this point in time,” he said. “Based on when I talked to the police department and the principal and how they were investigating with the kids, initially it was thought to have involved an unknown person and a weapon. But as it unraveled, they investigated it more, that may not be the case at all.”



Nichols said that after the students reported the message, the school was put into “place and secure.”



“All this means essentially is that the kids are in classrooms and not in the hallways,” he said. “It is not a lockdown. It’s very different from a lockdown. I need to emphasize that.”



In his all-call, Gaijer said the police would remain at the school while students are dismissed and Nichols said students were being released early due to it being the last day of school. He said the three students who reported the situation were picked up by their parents.



“In terms of whether it really involved a threat with weapons or was a threat at all, that is unknown at this time,” he said.



