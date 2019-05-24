AKRON

Town halls planned

about gun violence

Local gun violence prevention group Put Down the Guns and Pick Up Your Life is hosting two town halls in Akron.

The first will be 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Vernon Odom Boulevard branch of Akron-Summit County Public Library at 600 Vernon Odom Blvd.

The second will be noon to 5 p.m. June 1 at the Maple Valley branch of the library at 1187 Copley Road.

The town halls are open to all, but children and young people are encouraged to attend to discuss their thoughts and potential solutions on gun violence.

For questions, call group founder Demetrius Sanders at 330-329-9982.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Fire hits apartments

but no one is injured

Five apartments in West Hunters Lake Drive’s 1200 block were affected by a fire that started a little before 4 p.m. Thursday, city spokeswoman Kelli Crawford-Smith said.

“There were no injuries,” she said, adding that it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Crawford-Smith said the cause is under investigation.

The Stow, Akron, Tallmadge and Munroe Falls fire departments also responded.

Possible Snapchat threat

reported at middle school

Police were investigating after a possible threat against Roberts Middle School students was reportedly found on social media Friday, Superintendent Todd Nichols said.

According to a Facebook post of an all-call message that Roberts Principal Kris Gaijer made to parents, “three students reported to teachers that they had received a threatening Snapchat message involving a weapon from an unknown user ID.”

Nichols said a subsequent investigation indicated that the message is more vague than initially believed.

In his message, Gaijer said the police would remain at the school while students are dismissed and Nichols said students were being released early due to it being the last day of school.

SAGAMORE HILLS TOWNSHIP

Vehicle hits woman, 79,

in gas station parking lot

Emergency medical workers took a 79-year-old woman to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedway service station on the southwest corner of Olde Eight and Valley View roads about noon Thursday, Macedonia Fire Lt. Rob Lewis said.

“There was an elderly lady that was coming from the pumps and going into the building,” Lewis said. “A vehicle from the north, it actually just came into the parking lot, was proceeding past the pumps and when she stepped out, she got caught. She had a knee injury and was complaining of back pain.”

Lewis said he does not know where the woman is from.

COLUMBUS

Soap Box Derby winners

honored at Statehouse

More than 70 International Soap Box Derby champions were recognized May 15 at the Statehouse in Columbus for their accomplishments.

Those honored included winners from the 81st All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship held at Derby Downs in Akron in July.

Sen. Vernon Sykes complimented the derby and its participants, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Soap Box Derby participants learn valuable skills participating in the annual event.

DeWine names Ohio's

first ADA coordinator

Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed the state's first Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator to establish the state as a model employer of people with disabilities.

The announcement was a follow-up to an executive order the Republican governor signed on his first day in office in January, calling on state agencies to improve the hiring, recruitment, and retention of individuals with disabilities.

The new ADA coordinator is James Clinkscale, the manager of diversity and inclusion and ADA coordinator for Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

Among Clinkscale's duties are advising state agencies, boards, and commissions on disability policies and compliance with state and federal disability rights law.