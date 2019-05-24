CANTON — A machete-wielding man barricaded himself into a garage attic Wednesday when Stark County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve a protection order.

Stark County Jail records show the actions of Wallace C. Blunt, 34, of 2110 Gibbs Ave. NE, caused the evacuation of several surrounding homes as the Stark County Regional SWAT team tried to remove him from the garage.

Sheriff George T. Maier said the evacuations were voluntary during the hourlong standoff.

Deputies had gone to Blunt’s home to serve court paperwork when he barricaded himself inside his home, then inside his garage, the sheriff said.

They talked to him, trying to get him to come out, but they eventually had to summon the Canton Regional SWAT Cooperative, “mostly for his safety,” Maier said.

“After that, we did have to deploy tear gas to get him to come out of the building, and he did come out of the building,” Maier said. “The most important thing was that nobody was hurt.”

Blunt was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday at his home and jailed on misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and carrying a concealed weapon, and on felony charges of violating a protection order, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing.

Blunt remained in jail Thursday, held in lieu of $102,000 bond pending Canton Municipal Court hearings.

A family member later said Blunt deals with mental health issues and was off his medication. Family members sought help for him last week but said their calls for assistance fell on deaf ears.

Reach Lori at 330-580-8309 or lori.steineck@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @lsteineckREP