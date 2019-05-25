AKRON

State honors police detective

for work with crime victims

Akron Police Detective Bertina King has been awarded the Robert Denton Special Achievement Award for her efforts in support of crime victims.

The award was presented earlier this month at the 28th Annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance in Columbus.

King is a 28-year veteran of the department and is an expert in sexual assault investigations. King said that working with victims on “the worst day of their life” gives her an opportunity to show compassion and lead them in a positive direction.

Step Into Autism walk

to be held June 15

A 1-mile walk and family event to benefit the Autism Society of Greater Akron will take place on June 15 in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

Step Into Autism is the former Autism 5K Run and Walk. This year's presenting sponsor is Cleveland Clinic Akron General/Cleveland Clinic Children's.

For the past two years, Akron General has been participating in the society's Autism Friendly Program, which educates professionals on how to accommodate individuals with autism. At the completion of the program later this summer, about 400 employees will have received training on autism, and policies and procedures will have been updated.

Akron General is expected to be the first major national hospital to be designated as Autism Friendly, said Laurie Cramer, executive director of the society.

The event features family-friendly activities such as carnival games and inflatables, a disc jockey, vendors and more. For the first time, the event will not feature a timed 5K run in an effort to emphasize the walk and family entertainment aspects.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. at Firestone Park. Registration is free, however official event T-shirts are only provided to individuals who raise $50 or more for their fundraising team by May 31. Register at www.autismakron.org/stepintoautism.

COPLEY

Area school students

to get Chromebooks

Starting in the 2019-2020 school year, Copley-Fairlawn City School District students will receive a Google Chromebook for educational purposes as part of the district’s 1-to-1 technology initiative.

Each student in grades 3-12 will receive a Chromebook, charger and protective case during the first week of school that they’ll take home each night, while students in kindergarten through second grade will have access to a classroom set of Chromebooks they won’t take home.

No student fees are associated with the program, but families will be responsible for damaged, lost or stolen equipment.

Opportunities for parents to learn more are being planned for each building. Parents can also visit copley-fairlawn.org/1to1.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Mobile Meals needs

volunteer drivers

Mobile Meals is looking for more volunteer drivers because of an increase in seniors requesting home-delivered meals in Summit, Portage and Cuyahoga counties.

"We cannot do our work without the help of our community," the nonprofit said in a news release. "We hope we can count on you to help us continue providing amazing services by telling our story and volunteering."

Mobile Meals, a program of Family and Community Services, has provided home-delivered meals and congregate meals to seniors in the three counties since 1971. The nonprofit provides meals to 1,500 seniors Monday through Friday.

For more details or to volunteer, contact Randi Fox at 330-376-7717, ext. 107, or email rfox@mobilemealsinc.org.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Court seeking participants

for Parent Project

New participants are being accepted for the Parent Project, a free Summit County Juvenile Court program that aims to assist parents of children with behavioral issues.

The next 10-week session will begin June 20 at the court, 650 Dan St. in Akron. Each session will last up to three hours. Food, refreshments and incentives are provided.

Sixteen women who participated in the last Parent Project graduated Thursday.

For more information or to enroll, call 330-643-5332 or 330-643-7952.