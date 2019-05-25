Severe weather in the area knocked down trees in Akron and caused power outages for some FirstEnergy customers.

In Summit County, about 700 households were without power at about 8 p.m. Saturday, with just under 800 in Stark County, according to the utility's website. Wayne County reported nearly 100 outages, and Portage, about three dozen.

Winds in South Akron toppled many trees, according to Akron Firefighters Local 330. "We also responded to I76E at Innovation Way," the union posted on Twitter. "The damage to the center barrier was incredible. Luckily, no major injuries were reported."

As of Saturday evening, there were no National Weather Service warnings in effect for Northeast Ohio.