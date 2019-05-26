Traditionally, Dave and I have planted our garden on Memorial Day weekend. That extra day meant we got it done and still had two days of weekend for all our normal stuff. In recent years, planting the garden has been extended over two or three days, sometimes even a whole week.



As usual, the biggest problem is the weather. These April and May showers of the daily variety mean it’s too wet to get to the garden, let alone get in it. We can’t till mud. We had been having the neighbor bring his big tractor/tiller over and tear up the ground for us, but he’s got a particular time table to follow. Once his tilling is done, the tiller gets put away until next year.



I don’t think our yard will be dry enough in time for a tractor to come through, so we’re lucky our No. 1 son happens to have a tiller and no allergy to the hard work of wrestling it around for a couple of hours. But I don’t think it’s going to happen just yet.



I did manage to get the soil test done. I had issues with the logistics of it. I read enough of the directions to know I needed water for the tests. There’s no water out by the garden. I’d have to fill all those little tubes in the house and take them out there.



Or, bring dirt samples in. Not really reading the directions first, I brought in about three pounds of dirt, one from the high side, one from the low side and one from the middle. I needed samples about the size of a pea.



Oh well, I had plenty to work with for the tests. After the first few it was painfully obvious that our garden was severely lacking in nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. They barely registered at all.



As had been suggested, we have worn out our dirt. We’ve planted in the same spot for 23 years and haven’t had a load of topsoil delivered in at least 15 years.



So, we bought a bag of fertilizer and I plan to use the grass seed spreader to put it in the garden. Our son wants us to wait until he’s ready to till, but I think it would be better to do it now and let it work its magic.



By the time it dries out enough to get in the garden, it’ll probably be time for him to till anyway. In the meantime, we can get our plants ready. Every year I say I’m not doing the whole seed thing because it rarely works out, and every year I end up planting seeds.



I diligently planted my seeds, marked them correctly this time and even used plantable starter cups. Some plants popped up right away and some didn’t pop at all. Whole trays of nothing but dirt, so of course, I replanted — in the same cups this time. No guessing game like a few years ago when I had what looked like some sort of squash coming up in cups marked tomatoes and vice versa.



In no way did I think I would get a dozen viable plants of each variety to put in the garden. Good thing, too, because they’re really not doing well. I kind of figured the plants we grew from seeds would be "spares," plants I’ll put in pots and stick in the pea gravel or take out to the camper.



The problem with my spares is that the tomatoes and peppers are only about two inches tall. Hardly pot-worthy at this point. The zucchini and cucumbers are growing pretty well, but how do you grow those in a pot?



Putting a good fertilizer in the garden will hopefully clear up our issue of not having a good crop for years now. I thought it was the plants, so last year, we didn’t go to our usual garden center. We bought plants from everywhere else — garden club plant sales, farmer’s markets, the vegetable stand — everywhere.



It might have been a good idea to keep track of where we got which plants. In case some of them did well we could be sure to buy plants from that place again. But it didn’t matter, they didn’t do any better than the year before.



So, we’re heading back to the garden center this year. I’m getting pretty antsy about it, too. Plants don’t fit into the budget until next week but I’m afraid we won’t be able to find everything we want.



Last year, we couldn’t find broccoli. Everybody was sold out of it. Our son thinks it’s not really a garden if it doesn’t have broccoli. He’s been picking his own out of our garden since he was a toddler. I have never successfully grown broccoli from seeds so we got a dozen of those plants last week, even if it wasn’t in the budget.



We decided to go simpler this year, too. I think we had too much going on last year with zucchini and two other kinds of squash, cukes, canteloupe, watermelon, etc. I think we’ll stick with peppers, tomatoes, cukes and zucchini this year.



As always, I’m hopeful for a great garden. I want to have so much that I can donate some to the local food pantry. Right now, I’m just praying for some dry weather so we can get this party started.



