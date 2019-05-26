As part of its recent master plan, Kent State University is selling a little more than 270 acres of property worth about $6.3 million, including a large portion of the former KSU Golf Course at the corner of Power Mill Road and Route 59.

Connie Hawke, associate vice president for compliance, risk management and real estate for the university, said KSU identified the properties it wants to sell during its facilities master planning process.

“As part of that, they looked at what real estate has strategic value for the university, and they also identified the properties that had no strategic value,” she said. “We’re just looking to get the highest and best use from the sale of the properties. We look forward to evaluating any opportunities that are presented to us.”

In addition to the golf course area, which Stouffer Realty is marketing as two distinct parcels north and south of a set of railroad tracks, the other properties include:

‒ About 33 acres between Bennett Road and the University Townhomes in Kent

‒ About 16 acres off Campus Center Drive south of Route 261;

‒ About 43 acres on the east side of Route 43 just north of Battaglia’s Garden Center; and

‒ About 8.5 acres split spread among several parcels on Summit Street just across from Dix Stadium.

Tara Kleckner, a real estate broker with Stouffer Realty, said she’s been working on the project since April.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in all the properties,” she said. “Most of them should be under contract by the end of the year.”

Hawke said any sales would need to be approved by the KSU Board of Directors. The state legislature also needs to approve the list of properties for sale.

Gary Stouffer, owner of Stouffer Realty, said the sale is an exciting opportunity for the community, as well as potential buyers.

“It’s a huge deal,” he said. “How often do you hear of Kent State selling anything? It’s also a very good deal for the buyer. The buyer’s working with a institution that will make a good logical decision.”

Teeing up commercial development

KSU is keeping the training portion of the former golf course, which is located at the south end of the property off Powder Mill Road. According to its marketing information, the asking price for the northern part of the course is $1.4 million, and the price for the southern portion is $312,000.

“There’s a couple holes and a driving range and places for to chip and a couple greens,” said Portage County Regional Planning Director Todd Peetz, describing the training center’s amenities.

Although he said the north portion of the golf course should not be difficult to develop, the southern portion — 25 acres being sold by KSU — might be more challenging.

“I think we’re going have to have to figure out how to make those viable [residential] lots. Road access along Powder Mill Road is limited,” Peetz said.

Sam Abell, zoning inspector for Franklin Township, agreed that the front portion of the golf course should not be difficult to develop commercially, but the “tracks are a problem” for development to the south.

Kleckner said the front portion of the golf course is “a beautiful piece of land.”

“We’ve had all kinds of developers and business owners looking at it,” she said. “There’s some nice rolling hills. It would be a nice setting for a medical campus or even retail.”

Kent Economic Development director Tom Wilke also mentioned the possibility of it becoming a medical campus, hopefully complementing the Akron Children’s Hospital facility under construction nearby.

“That would generate a lot of wages and therefore income tax,” he said. “Another large office complex in addition to the Children’s Hospital facility could lead to further development in that area.”

Most of the former golf course lies within the Joint Economic Development District shared by Kent and Franklin Township, which Wilke said would mean income tax revenue for both the city and township. Without a JEDD, townships can’t receive income tax revenue, so the partnership benefits it. In JEDDs with Franklin and Brimfield townships, Wilke said the income tax revenue is split evenly between the municipalities.

According to Hawke, the sale of the properties also will help the local school districts and other entities that receive property taxes because the university does not pay property taxes.

Bennett Road land gets most attention

Kleckner said the land just east of University Townhomes has been receiving the most attention from developers. While Kent City Manager Dave Ruller has said he’s a little concerned about an overabundance of student housing, Kleckner said there are varying theories about the market.

“It’s all older inventory,” she said of the existing student housing. “They really would need housing for grad students and professors. They don’t want to live next to a frat house.”

The asking price is $1.2 million, according to documents shared by Stouffer Realty.

Kleckner, a KSU grad herself, said the existing residents in the University Townhomes include a mix of demographics.

Kleckner also pointed out the land off Burnett Road is directly across Summit Street from a PARTA station, which could be a strong asset.

Wilke said the area is zoned R-3, which is “fairly high density.”

“I’m sure at one time it was considered for student housing by KSU,” he added. “There’s not a demand for student housing. A residential use not geared toward student use may be a possibility.”

He said the area includes a pond, which developers may be able to integrate as a feature of a residential community.

Campus Center Drive residential area

Just south of Route 261 is another piece of land, about 16 acres in size, that Kleckner said will likely become a residential development, but she also said it’s possible Brimfield Township may choose to change the zoning on the parcel.

Although the front portion has good visibility from Route 261, she said access could be difficult from the fast, busy roadway.

Based on the current zoning, she said a developer could seek a conditional use permit to build a church, public or private school, hospital, clinic or nursing home.

“It’s most likely going to be rezoned,” she added.

The asking price for the 16 acres is about $125,000, according to Stouffer Realty.

Large commercial parcel on Route 43

Wilke said the 43 acres KSU plans to sell at 5036 Route 43 should be able to attract a good commercial use. The asking price is $1.3 million.

“It’s obviously a very large property should the right use come along,” he said. He said it’s much bigger than the Marc’s plaza and also bigger than the 15.29-acre University Plaza property.

Kleckner agreed the site’s a good one.

“I think there’s potential for a lot of different things in there,” she said. “There’s frontage down to the Sherman Road also.”

According to a property profile provided by Stouffer Realty, there are some wet areas on the north side of the property.

Kent State is also interested in selling three small properties across from Dix Stadium on the south side of Summit Street, but Kleckner said two of them may be difficult to develop because of wet areas.

She said a house or, at most, two homes may be possible on the third property. According to KSU, the properties are valued at a little more than $100,000.