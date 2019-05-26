The following is a list of this year's Memorial Day events in the Akron area:

Saturday

Shalersville Township — 10 a.m. parade will start at Save 4 Store on state Route 303 and proceed to Riverside Cemetery for a service.

Sunday

Akron — 1 p.m. service at Civil War Memorial Chapel in Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave.

Rittman — Noon service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, with rifle salute, wreath-laying service and music by the 122nd Army Band. Spectators should bring lawn chairs. Keynote speaker is Gold Star mother Christine Runkle.

Streetsboro — 1 p.m. parade will leave the Campus Intermediate School parking lot, progress down Kirby Lane, turn left onto state Route 303 and end at the Streetsboro Plaza parking lot.

Sunday-Monday

Cuyahoga Falls — Weather permitting, more than 400 full-size flags will be flown above Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, in memory of veterans buried there. More than 2,500 small flags will be placed on graves. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. Hot dogs and refreshments will be available.

Monday

Akron — An 11 a.m. service at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, at the Veterans Monument between the two mausoleums. Rifle salute, taps, laying of wreaths at base of flag by Kenmore American Legion Post.

Allliance — 10 a.m. parade from Linden Avenue and East Main Street to Alliance City Cemetery on West Vine; ceremony at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the Firehouse Theater will host the ceremony.

Aurora — 9:30 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 40 W. Garfield Road. Parade will follow to Aurora Cemetery for service.

Bath Township — Noon service at the Veterans War Memorial at West Bath and North Cleveland-Massillon roads.

Beach City — 10 a.m. parade from the community park to Southlawn Cemetery for a ceremony.

Boston Heights — 8:30 a.m., the Woodridge High School band steps off from the fire station, marching to Fairview Cemetery (next to Village Hall), where a service will be held. Refreshments in Village Hall afterward.

Brewster — 11 a.m. ceremony in the village square. The Fairless High School marching band will perform.

Brimfield Township — 8-11 a.m., Lions pancake breakfast at Faith United Methodist Church, $5, ages 12 or younger, $3. 11:30 a.m. service at Restland Cemetery.

Brunswick — 10 a.m. ceremony at Visintainer Middle School grounds, 1459 Pearl Road, with a parade to Westview Cemetery immediately following, ending with an 11 a.m. service.

Canal Fulton — 1 p.m. parade from Lindsey Concrete, 6845 Erie Ave. N., north on Canal Street to East Market Street, ending at City Hall for a short ceremony, with rifle squadron and Northwest High School band.

Canton — 10 a.m. parade starts at McKinley High School Downtown Campus on Tuscarawas Street West, marches west to Elgin Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest, ending at Monument Park for a ceremony at McKinley National Memorial.

Clinton — 7:30-10:30 a.m. all-you-can-eat breakfast at fire station on Main Street, $6, under age 10 $3. 11 a.m. parade ending at Clinton Cemetery with program. Parade grand marshals are Mark Walsh and Paul Sarver. Speaker is Bethany McKenney, Summit County Council member.

Copley Township — 10 a.m. parade from Copley-Fairlawn Middle School, 1531 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, north to the circle, west on Copley Road to Copley Veterans Cemetery, 3770 Copley Road., followed by a service. It is also the 50th anniversary of the Eternal Flame in the cemetery and 100th anniversary of the national American Legion Auxiliary and Copley's bicentennial.

Creston — 11 a.m. parade marches to Maple Mound Cemetery for a service.

Cuyahoga Falls — 9 a.m. parade from Lillis Drive and Portage Trail, marching east on Portage Trail and north on Fourth Street to Oakwood Drive for an 11 a.m. ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery. Music provided by Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus.

Dalton — 10 a.m. parade starts at the high school and proceeds to Church Street and the cemetery for a service.

Doylestown — 9 a.m. parade with Chippewa High School band and area veterans and military groups begins at the Doughboy statue in the square, and marches to cemeteries in the village and back to the square. American Legion Post 407, 49 Black Drive, will serve free hot dogs after the parade.

Edinburg Township — 11 a.m. parade starts at Edinburg United Church, 4081 Rock Spring Road, marching west along Tallmadge Road and north on state Route 14 to the cemetery. In the event of a construction detour, an alternate route would be north on Rock Spring Road to the township park.

Fairlawn — 9 a.m. tribute at Memorial Monument in Bicentennial Park across from City Hall, 3482 S. Smith Road.

Garrettsville — 9 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Memorial on Maple Avenue. 9:30 a.m. parade from Baptist Cemetery to Park Cemetery on Center Street, followed by a service.

Granger Township — 9 a.m. parade from Highland Middle School, 3880 Ridge Road, to Fairview Cemetery on Wilbur Road, followed by a short program. Following the service, refreshments will be served at the fire station, 3737 Ridge Road.

Green — 7-9 a.m. pancake breakfast at Fire Station No. 1, 4200 Massillon Road. 10 a.m. parade from Green High School, 1474 Boettler Road, marching east on Boettler, south on Massillon Road, west on Steese Road to Green Intermediate School and back to the high school, followed by a noon ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 Steese Road. Community picnic and car show at 12:30 at John Torok Community Center, adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park.

Hinckley Township — 9 a.m. parade starts at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1088 Ridge Road, and proceeds to the center of town, stopping at the Memorial Park, then on to administration building for the remaining program. Refreshments will be served.

Hiram — Noon parade from the post office on Hayden Street to Fairview Cemetery on state Route 82, followed by a service.

Hudson — 10 a.m. parade starts at Milford Road and state Route 303, east on Route 303, then north on state Route 91 to Markillie Cemetery, 410 N. Main St., followed by a service.

Kent — 10 a.m. parade, starting at Depeyster and East Main streets downtown and ending at Standing Rock Cemetery for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

Lake Township — 1:30 p.m., the 15th annual observance honoring veterans at the All Veterans Memorial in Uniontown Community Park, 3696 Apollo St. NW. Light refreshments served after program. In case of rain, the ceremony will be in the community center.

Lakemore — Pancake breakfast, 9 a.m-noon at the Fire Department. Donations accepted. 1 p.m. parade from Tri-County Plaza, 1500 Canton Road, north to Springfield Lake Drive, west to Main Street, left onto Park Drive and ending at the Memorial Triangle at Park and Lake roads, followed by a service.

Lodi — 9 a.m. parade from American Legion Post 523, 120 Bank St., through the center of town to Woodlawn Cemetery flag area for a service, then back to the square for a ceremony.

Mantua Village — 9:30 a.m. parade from University Hospitals Mantua Health Center to Hillside Cemetery.

Marlboro Township — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch in the square at the fire station, 9587 Edison St. At 1 p.m., parade steps off from St. Peter's Church Road and marches north to Marlboro Cemetery for a 2 p.m. program.

Massillon — Parade at 9:30 p.m. starts at Eighth Street Northeast and Lincoln Way East, left onto Erie Street, left onto Tremont Avenue, ending at Veterans Memorial Park on First Street Southeast. Ceremony in Duncan Plaza. The Massillon Tiger Swing Band will perform.

Medina — 10:15 a.m. parade from Medina County Courthouse on Public Square to Spring Grove Cemetery, followed by a ceremony.

Mogadore — 10 a.m. parade from James Street and South Cleveland Avenue, marching north on state Route 532 to Mogadore Road and then west to Greenwood Cemetery for a 10:30 a.m. ceremony. Pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 106 S. Cleveland Ave.

Navarre — 1 p.m. parade starts at Canal Street and state Route 21, marches north on Route 21, east on Wooster Street and ends at the cemetery for a service.

New Franklin — 10 a.m. parade heads south from Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Road, turns right at Nimisila Road and ends at Manchester Cemetery, 1030 W. Nimisila Road, followed by a service. Trophies will be awarded for best decorated bicycles, floats, horses and vehicles.

North Canton — 9 a.m. parade from near Dogwood Park on Seventh Street Northeast, proceeding south on North Main Street to the square, turning east on Maple Street to Bitzer Park, followed by a ceremony.

Northfield Center Township — 10 a.m. parade at St. Barnabas Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, heading north on Olde Eight Road to the Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery, followed by a service.

Norton — 1 p.m. observance at Willliams Park, 3120 Greenwich Road.

Orrville — 9 a.m. parade from the American Legion on Market Street, west on Market to Crown Hill Road and north to Crown Hill Cemetery for a 10 a.m. service.

Peninsula/Boston Township — 9 a.m. coffee and donuts at the Boston Township garage. 11 a.m. parade from Boston Township Hall, 1775 Main St., to Cedar Grove Cemetery, followed by a service. Another ceremony will follow at Boston Cemetery on Main Street in Boston Township.

Randolph Township — Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m.-noon, at the fire station, 10 a.m. parade steps off from Moyer Field on Waterloo Road, ending at Town Hall, 1639 State Route 44, for a ceremony.

Ravenna — 10 a.m. parade from the American Legion, Main and Elm streets, proceeding west on Main Street to Chestnut Street and the Veterans Memorial at the courthouse lawn, ending with a service at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Richfield — Ceremony at 8 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery on Brecksville Road, with doughnuts and coffee to follow at AMVETS Post 176 on Wheatley Road. A second ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Richfield Historical Society on Broadview Road with a walk to West Richfield Cemetery for services.

Rittman — 10:30 a.m. parade from Erie and South Main streets, marching downtown to the IGA shopping center on North Main Street. Includes antique cars, bikes, motorcycles, tractors and wagons. All veterans are welcome to march. The Rittman High School band will perform. Ceremony will follow at Rittman Cemetery. Guest speaker is Jerry Payn, and the Hometown Hero award will be presented to Robert Bodager.

Rootstown Township — 10 a.m. parade starts at Loretta Drive, and marches east to Homeland Cemetery on Tallmadge Road.

Seville — 1 p.m. parade from First Baptist Church, 22 E. Main St., to Mound Hill Cemetery.

Sharon Township — 9 a.m. parade begins at Ruhlin Construction and ends at the gazebo with a ceremony.

Shreve — 9:30 a.m. parade will begin at the elementary school on Market Street and proceed to Oak Grove Cemetery for a program.

Smithville — 8:15 a.m. parade starts at Veterans Memorial Park, to North Milton Street, marches along Main Street to the Wilbur Berkey Fieldhouse, followed by a service.

Spencer — 9 a.m. parade from the Old School on Washington Street to Spencer Cemetery, followed by a service.

Stow — 10:15 a.m. program at Stow Cemetery, 3162 Kent Road. The Stow-Munroe Falls High School Symphonic Band will perform "America the Beautiful" and other selections. Wreath dedication at Doughboy statue in front of City Hall.

Suffield Township — Lions Club pancake breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, at Town Hall. Adults $6, children $3, age 3 and under free. 1 p.m. service at Town Hall, followed by parade at 2 p.m. starting at Waterloo and Congress Lake roads, west on Waterloo to the elementary school. Children are encouraged to decorate and ride bicycles in the parade.

Tallmadge — Pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m., at the community center. 10 a.m. parade from Our Lady of Victory on North Avenue, around Tallmadge Circle to Southwest Avenue to the entrance of Tallmadge Cemetery, followed by ceremony.

Twinsburg — 10:30 a.m. parade from Twinsburg High School, 10084 Ravenna Road, to Veterans Monument on the square in Twinsburg Township, followed by a service. Decorated patriotic floats, vehicles and bicycles are welcome. Open house at the VFW Post Museum on the square after the service.

Valley City — 11 a.m. parade from Liverpool Community Center on West River Road, marching along Center Road (state Route 303) to the VFW, 6731 Center Road, followed by a ceremony. Hot dogs and refreshments provided.

Wadsworth — 10:30 a.m. parade from the American Legion and VFW Halll on Main Street, around the square, west on College Street, stopping at St. Mark's Church for tolling of bell, then continues to Woodlawn Cemetery for a service. Veterans and their families are welcome to join the parade as it passes by.

Westfield Center — 11 a.m. parade begins at the park off Leroy Road, marches left around the circle and ends at Westfield Village Cemetery, followed by a service.

Wooster — 9 a.m. parade from Wayne County Fairgrounds, heading east on West Liberty Street to Public Square, south on Market Street to Madison Avenue and the overpass bridge. Services follow at the Veterans Memorial in Wooster Cemetery.