Police in Ravenna are looking for a shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grant Street in Ravenna at 7:27 p.m. Saturday to find an 18-year-old Ravenna man shot in the leg. The victim was taken by ambulance to Portage UH Hospital then to a Cleveland-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victim was arguing and physically fighting on a front porch with Aaron D. Harvey, 18, of Ravenna Township. Police say Harvey attempted to take the victim’s cellphone before firing the shot and running away.

A K-9 search found no trace of Harvey, who was identified by witnesses. A warrant stemming from the felonious assault charge was issued for Harvey’s arrest.

Ravenna detectives and state law enforcement continue to investigate the matter. Ravenna Police Capt. Dave Rarrick encouraged anyone with knowledge of Harvey's whereabouts to call police at 330-296-6486 and not to approach or contact Harvey as he is considered armed and dangerous.