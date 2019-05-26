AKRON

ADM Recovery Challenge

open to runners, walkers



On Saturday, area runners and walkers are invited to participate in the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board seventh annual ADM Recovery Challenge 5K. The race involves running/walking and obstacles that represent the challenging path recovery can be for those fighting addiction and mental illness.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on the grounds of IBH Addiction Recovery Center, 3445 S. Main St. in Akron.

The cost is $30 per person for ages 12 and over, $25 for virtual runners (participants who run or walk on their own but will still receive a medal and a T-shirt) and $20 for ages 12 and under. One-mile loop is $10 per person. Same-day registration increases by $5.

The event will also host the Swensons and Burning River Bistro food trucks and a bounce house for kids. On-line registration is available at www.admboard.org.

'Play on the Parkway'

returns to Sand Run

Summit Metro Parks will close Sand Run Parkway to vehicles again this year as part of its "Play on the Parkway" weekends.

The road will be closed between Portage Path and Merriman Road in Akron on weekends beginning in June and ending Labor Day weekend.

“We are excited to bring back Play on the Parkway after a successful inaugural season,” Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King said in a prepared statement. “The program is a win-win for the public and for the environment.”

The nearly half-mile section of the parkway will be closed to motor vehicle traffic on Saturdays and Sundays to allow visitors to walk, jog or bike on the road.

Parking will be available at the Old Portage area of Sand Run Metro Park.

Fire destroys Paris Avenue

home; no one injured

Firefighters say no one was injured when a Paris Avenue house in Akron was completely engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

The Akron Firefighters Association Local 330 reported Sunday that the house was vacant. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

GREEN

Myersville Road to close



to build roundabout

The city will close Myersville Road at state Route 619/East Turkeyfoot Lake Road from June 3 through Aug. 20 for the construction of a roundabout.

State Route 619 also will be closed for six weeks. The exact dates of the Route 619 closure are not yet confirmed.

The city said detour signs will be posted.

RAVENNA

Police seek suspect in

shooting of 18-year-old

Police in Ravenna are looking for a shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grant Street in Ravenna about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to find an 18-year-old Ravenna man shot in the leg. He was taken by ambulance to Portage UH Hospital then to a Cleveland-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victim was fighting on a front porch with Aaron D. Harvey, 18, of Ravenna Township. Police say Harvey attempted to take the victim’s cellphone before firing the shot and running away.

A K-9 search found no trace of Harvey, who was identified by witnesses. A warrant stemming from the felonious assault charge was issued for Harvey’s arrest.

Ravenna Police Capt. Dave Rarrick encouraged anyone with knowledge of Harvey's whereabouts to call police at 330-296-6486 and not to approach or contact Harvey as he is considered armed and dangerous.