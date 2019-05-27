If you would like to preserve a historic home on the Hudson Village Green, it’s time to make a commitment.

A newly formed charitable foundation wants to purchase the Baldwin-Buss House at the northwest corner of state Routes 91 and 303, but the group has only until Aug. 10 to line up $1.7 million in private donations and grants before the building goes on the market.

Built in 1825, the high-style Federal house was designed by Lemuel Porter, who also designed and built the Congregational Church on Tallmadge Circle. Augustus Baldwin was the original owner, and John C. Buss bought it in 1856.

The property is widely known in Hudson as the Merino house because it has been owned for more than a century by the family of Italian immigrant Charles Merino, who bought the home in 1907.

The Baldwin-Buss House Foundation hopes to raise $1.7 million by Aug. 10 to complete the purchase of the property, which also includes the former Merino beverage store and a brick building that houses a beauty shop and home building company.

The foundation aims to preserve and stabilize the Baldwin-Buss House, which it says is structurally sound but in a state of deterioration. Ultimately, the foundation would like to restore the house and make it “a productive community asset.”

Hudson residents Inga Walker and Donald Husat are co-presidents of the foundation. Kathy Russell is vice president and treasurer.

The officials fear that commercial development could threaten the house if money isn’t secured.

This month, the Priscilla Graham Fund of the Akron Community Foundation committed a $10,000 grant to the purchase of the house.

Foundation officials stress that only commitments of support are being solicited at this time. If the goal is met, the promised money would then be due. All donations would be tax-deductible and made through the Hudson Community Foundation.

Letters of commitment can be sent to the Baldwin-Buss House Foundation, P.O. Box 1401, Hudson OH 44236. For more information or to download a commitment form, visit www.bbhfounation.org or send an email to baldwin-bussfounation@gmail.com.