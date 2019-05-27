PLAIN TWP. — State troopers are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who died Saturday night shortly after he was arrested by the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Leroy Dixon, whose address was not known, was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Medical Center. Dixon was taken to the hospital after he was apprehended by state troopers while at the Circle K in the 2600 block of Fulton Drive Northwest.

State troopers took interest in Dixon reportedly while he was driving on Interstate 77. He left the interstate and entered the Circle K.

"I understand he became unresponsive at the scene," said Harry Campbell, chief investigator with the Stark County Coroner's Office. "There was no trauma on him at all."

The local post of the Ohio Highway Patrol declined to provide details regarding matters involving Dixon. Inquiries were referred to an office in the Columbus area, which apparently was not staffed Sunday evening.

An autopsy on Dixon is to be performed Monday.