A shooting suspect who was sought by Ravenna police turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon at a Cleveland police station.

Aaron Harvey, 18, of Ravenna Township was transported from Cleveland to the Ravenna police station, where he was arrested and then taken to the Portage County Justice Center, according to a news release Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grant Street in Ravenna at 7:27 p.m. Saturday to find an 18-year-old Ravenna man shot in the leg. The victim was taken by ambulance to Portage UH Hospital then to a Cleveland-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators say they believe the victim was arguing and physically fighting on a front porch with Harvey. Police say Harvey attempted to take the victim’s cellphone before firing the shot and running away.

A K-9 search found no trace of Harvey, who was identified by witnesses. A warrant stemming from the felonious assault charge was issued for Harvey’s arrest.

Police had warned the public Sunday that the shooting suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

Harvey surrendered peacefully to Cleveland police, according to the news release.