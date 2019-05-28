A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Friday evening after being shot multiple times by several suspects on Chittenden Street in East Akron.

While Akron police officers and detectives were investigating the shooting, a 44-year-old man arrived at Summa Akron City Hospital, telling police he was standing in a lot on Chittenden when he was struck by a bullet in the leg. He suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

He told police he was walking in the 500 block of Chittenden, east of South Arlington Street, when several men started shooting at him.

The suspects are described as males, ages 17 to 20.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES).