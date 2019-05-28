JACKSON TWP. — Law offices used to come equipped with a library. That’s changed thanks to the internet.

The new Stark County office for Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs skipped the library because the information is readily available online. A community room where employees might eat lunch, conduct meetings, give presentations or have teleconference sessions has replaced a room lined with bookshelves.

It’s an indication of how technology has changed the legal field, said Joe Feltes, partner-in-charge of Buckingham’s local office.

The firm is based in Akron and has another office in Cleveland. The Stark office now is at 4277 Munson St. NW. The move took place on March 1, 20 years to the day after Buckingham moved from downtown Canton to an office building at Fulton Drive and Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.

Buckingham has 25 employees, including 15 attorneys, working at the Canton office. Some of the lawyers also work from the firm’s Akron office.

The firm is the only tenant in the building, which sits at Munson Street and Higbee Avenue NW, south of Belden Village Mall.

“More than anything else it signifies our commitment to Stark County and our clients,” Feltes said of the new office.

The 10,000-square-foot office features an open design, with high ceilings and plenty of light. The firm also used work from local artists — Dan Chrzanowski, Christian Harwell, Joe Martino and Isabel Zaldivar — to decorate the common areas.

The building’s design and location in the Belden Village area make it client-friendly, Feltes said.

Buckingham established itself in Canton 35 years ago when it opened a local office. It expanded in 1991 by merging with the Canton firm Amerman, Burt & Jones, which specialized in business law, including taxes, wealth planning, healthcare and intellectual property.

Business law, including mergers and acquisitions, contracts and real estate, has been Buckingham’s primary business, Feltes said.