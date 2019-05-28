The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flash flood warning for northern Summit County, southeastern and northern Portage County and northeastern Medina County, among other areas in Northeast Ohio.

At 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across southeastern Portage. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and another 1 to 2 inches is expected by 8:30 p.m.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, the weather service said at 6:44 p.m., with excessive runoff from heavy rainfall likely causing flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. The warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m.

At 6 pm. radar indicated that rain in northern Summit and Portage and northeastern Medina has temporarily ended but

more storms may move into these areas after 7 p.m. and produce heavy rainfall. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Some locations that may experience flooding include, Cleveland, Elyria, Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton,

North Ridgeville, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Streetsboro, Macedonia,

Grafton, Garrettsville, Mantua, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Parma Heights and Broadview Heights, Youngstown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Austintown, Struthers, Atwater, Edinburg, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Craig Beach, Lowellville, Deerfield, North Jackson, Berlin Center, Greenford and

Mineral Ridge.