Three years after a 16-year-old boy died of a drug overdose at a Green hotel, the city is equipping several hotels with emergency Narcan kits — the first such initiative in the state, the community said.

The kits will be installed this week behind the front desk for hotel staff to access if a guest or visitor overdoses.

“The city of Green has a much lower overdose rate than the county average, but we are not immune to the impacts of addiction, most notably in our Interstate 77 transportation corridor,” Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said Tuesday in a prepared statement. “Our Drug Task Force is dedicated to helping families through education and prevention and our fire division is helping through outreach programs such as our Quick Response Team and building this community of first responders. It’s making a difference.”

The kits cost about $250 each, plus the cost of the Narcan. A grant from Summit County Public Health will pay for the kits and hotel staff will be trained on how to administer Narcan.

Green officials noted that 20% to 25% of the overdoses in the community were located near hotels or other businesses near I-77 exits. The number of overall overdoses has been declining, but the percentage happening at locations with easy access to the highway is disproportionately high, they said.

From 2014 through 2016, Narcan (the commercial name for the drug naloxone) dispensed by Green firefighters increased from 27 in 2014 to 42 in 2015 and 83 in 2016.

Sixteen-year-old Andrew Frye died in April 2016 after overdosing while doing drugs with his mother and grandmother at the Super 8 hotel, 1605 Corporate Woods Parkway. The overdose death drew national media attention because of the involvement of his family members.

The community formed the Green Drug Task Force in 2016 and the Green Outreach Team in January 2017. The outreach group visits victims within a week of their overdose to offer help.

Since then, the numbers have declined to 60 uses in 2017, 40 in 2018, and eight so far this year.

The idea to install Narcan kits in Green hotels started with Greg McNeil, founder of Cover2, a nonprofit started after his son Sam died of a heroin overdose in October 2015.

“Green has embraced the need for education and services to combat the opioid epidemic,” McNeil said in a prepared statement. “Because of the Drug Task Force’s work in the community and the relationships they have built, it was the ideal location to launch the installations of these Narcan emergency kits as we continue to work on building a network of first responders — which includes anyone willing to step in and save a life.”

Hotels or businesses in Green interested in learning more may call firemedic Jeremy Chambers at 330-896-6610. Those outside Green can call McNeil at 877-901-3277.