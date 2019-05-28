MAY 28, 1959



RCA announces it is hiring girls to work its midnight shift.Workers receive full benefits and a 10-percent night shift bonus.



MAY 28, 1969



Bill Davis is elected president of Cambridge Kiwanis Club.



MAY 28, 1979



"Music Man" is presented by Cambridge Performing Arts Centre. Rick Simcox has the role as pert librarian Marian Paroo.



MAY 28, 1989



Meadowbrook High School senior Steve Motil III was recently recognized with two different awards. Motil, son of Steve and Pam Motil, Byesville, was named an All-American Achievement Scholar by the U.S. Achievement Academy and was named a U.S.National Award winner in mathematics.



MAY 28, 1999



Lore City has a new play pod and it was formally dedicated over the weekend, helping to kickoff the Memorial Day weekend in that community. Taking part in the dedication is State Rep.Kerry Metzger, the Rev. Carol Touvell and Lore City Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Warner.



MAY 28, 2009



Cambridge High graduate Brad Wright carded a one-over par 72 and is three shots back of the leaders after the first round of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.