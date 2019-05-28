JACKSON TWP. — A Medina woman was trapped inside her car for 33 minutes following a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 42 in Ashland County at 2:26 p.m. Sunday.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, which involved a Honda Accord driving off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch, overturning multiple times and coming to rest on its side in a field, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Laura Shaffer, 59, was taken by medical helicopter to Summa Akron City Hospital in Akron for nonlife-threatening injuries, the patrol said. She had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "Jaws of Life."

Route 42 just north of Township Road 1080 was closed for about an hour.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and Polk and Jackson Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.