A meet-up to buy and sell marijuana in Akron on Monday turned violent when an unknown man robbed those involved in the transaction and then fired shots at the car in which they were sitting.

Shortly before noon officers responded to a gas station at South Arlington Street and East Wilbeth Road in East Akron when some of those involved in the marijuana deal reported the shooting.

They told officers that all those involved in the deal were in a car in the 800 block of Ina Court, west of South Arlington Street in East Akron, when a man with a handgun approached the car and robbed them of $1,400 in cash.

As the suspect fled, he turned and fired three shots toward the car.

Two of the four people in the car jumped out and got into another car — the vehicle in which they arrived for the marijuana deal — and fled the scene.

When police officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, one of the two people in the car threw a 9mm handgun out the window.

Police arrested Charles A. Waggoner Jr., 28, of Rosedale Avenue in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood, who was charged with having weapons under disability and booked into the Summit County Jail.