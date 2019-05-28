The Summit County Department of Job and Family Services, 1180 S. Main St., Akron, is experiencing a temporary power outage Tuesday morning that's impacting phone service as well as scheduled client appointments and walk-in clients, the county said.

More than 400 homes and businesses in the Firestone Park neighborhood are affected. County officials said they are working with FirstEnergy to resolve the issue.

Anyone with a phone appointment should call in after the issue is resolved, the county said.

Until power is restored, Job and Family Services cannot service walk-in clients. When power is resolved, clients are asked to call 844-640-6446 to schedule appointments.

The Summit County Department of Sanitary Sewer Services phones and billing department are also impacted. Customers are asked to make scheduled payments online or wait to walk in their payment until after the issue is resolved. Online payments can be made at https://summitoh.firstbilling.com.

The Russell M. Pry Building located at 1180 S. Main St. in Akron is currently experiencing a temporary power outage affecting phone systems. We will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/oyerSBP9G3

— County Executive Ilene Shapiro (@SummitExecutive) May 28, 2019////