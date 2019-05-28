Brick Flick

This week's Akron-Summit County Public Library's Movies@Main is the "Lego Movie 2." The free movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Emmet rescuing his friends from the Systar System.

Zoo fun

The Akron Zoo will host the Rhythm of Summer event at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The summer festivities, with extended hours to 8 p.m., is included with park admission. There will be music, dance and art.

Street stage

The Summit StageFest is Saturday. The street in Akron's Highland Square will come alive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as theater groups from throughout Northeast Ohio perform for free.

Bike trek

Copley Township's Annual Bike Rodeo will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The free event will be held in the Home Depot parking lot on Medina Road. There will be various bike stations, an obstacle course and a bike raffle. The Copley Police Department will hand out free bike helmets while supplies last.

Health check

There will be a Wellness Expo Saturday in Akron's Lock 3. The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of health-related displays and exhibitors.

Outdoor movie

Akron's Lock 4 Park will host a free outdoor movie. "A League of Their Own" will be shown at 9 p.m. Saturday.

— Craig Webb