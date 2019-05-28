AKRON

Teen shot multiple times;

remains in hospital

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Friday evening after being shot multiple times by several suspects on Chittenden Street in East Akron.

While Akron police officers and detectives were investigating the shooting, a 44-year-old man arrived at Summa Akron City Hospital, telling police he was standing in a lot on Chittenden when he was struck by a bullet in the leg. He suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. He remained there Tuesday, Akron police said.

He told police Friday he was walking in the 500 block of Chittenden, east of South Arlington Street, when several men started shooting at him.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490.

Man reports he was shot

in hip in West Akron

Police on Monday evening responded to a report of shots fired and found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his hip on the devil strip in West Akron.

The victim, an Akron man, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries, Akron police said Tuesday.

No suspect description was given to officers.

Pot deal reportedly turns

violent in East Akron

A meet-up to buy and sell marijuana on Monday turned violent when an unknown man robbed those involved in the transaction and then fired shots at the car in which they were sitting, Akron police said.

Shortly before noon officers responded to a gas station at South Arlington Street and East Wilbeth Road in East Akron when some of those involved in the marijuana deal reported the shooting.

They told officers that they were in a car in the 800 block of Ina Court, west of South Arlington Street in East Akron, when a man with a handgun approached the car and robbed them of $1,400 in cash, Akron police said Tuesday.

As the suspect fled, he turned and fired three shots toward the car. Two of the four people in the car got into another car and fled the scene, police said.

One of the people in the car threw a handgun out the window.

Police arrested Charles A. Waggoner Jr., 28, of Rosedale Avenue in Kenmore, who was charged with having weapons under disability and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Shot fired at family gathering

in Goodyear Heights

Family members and friends gathered outside for a barbecue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday escaped injury when someone fired a shot at them, Akron police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Arnold Avenue in Goodyear Heights, and a 25-year-old man at the barbecue told them that someone had fired a shot at them.

No injuries were reported and apparently nothing was struck by the bullet, police said.

GREEN

Pipeline settlement group

volunteers needed

Those interested in serving on an advisory committee to help guide council with how to spend the remaining $1.2 million in Nexus pipeline settlement funds have until 4 p.m. June 7 to send letters of interest.

Seven Green residents will be chosen for the unpaid, volunteer panel made up of three mayoral appointments and four City Council appointments based on passage of amended legislation at council’s May 14 meeting.

The Committee is to meet a minimum of three times and present a report of recommendations to council within six months.

Those interested in being considered for the committee must submit a letter of interest stating the reason and desire for serving.

Letters must be submitted in writing to the city’s communication manager either by mail addressed to: Communications Manager, city of Green, P.O. Box 278, Green, OH 44232, or via email at communications@cityofgreen.org.