Family members and friends gathered outside for a barbecue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday escaped injury when someone fired a shot at them, Akron police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Arnold Avenue in Goodyear Heights, and a 25-year-old man at the barbecue told them that someone had fired a shot at them.

No injuries were reported and apparently nothing was struck by the bullet, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES).