HUDSON — A Hudson family thought they spotted their daughter, a U.S. Army specialist, riding on a float Monday during the local Memorial Day parade.

That wasn't possible, though. Specialist Darby Hartman, who hadn't seen her family for eight months, was stationed in Germany.

But as the Hudson Clock Tower float got closer, Hartman's family realized it was her, leading to an emotional reunion during the parade when Hartman jumped off the float and embraced family members, WOIO (Channel 19) reported.

Father Salvatore Hartman, a Navy veteran, helped arrange the surprise, the television station reported.

“It’s just so wonderful to see my daughter, I’m so proud of her," Salvatore Hartman told WOIO.

Watch the full report here.