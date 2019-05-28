MEDINA — The Medina County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Board, Office for Older Adults, and Job and Family Services want to place a joint 1-mill levy on the November ballot, the Medina Gazette reports.

The three agencies plan to ask permission Tuesday from county commissioners, saying they are seeing more demand for services.

“Our agencies work well together, and tackle many interconnected issues that can impact any family," ADM Executive Director Phillip Titterington told the newspaper. "By joining our efforts, we can help ensure mutual accountability and keep the number of levy requests to the public at a minimum.”

The property tax levy would generate about $5 million a year and cost taxpayers about $3 a month per $100,000 of property value, the Gazette said.

