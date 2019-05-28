OXON HILL, Md. — Two spellers representing the Akron area will move on to Round 3 of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Riya Hegde, a 12-year-old Hudson Middle School student who represents the Akron Beacon Journal at the bee, correctly spelled VINDALOO on Tuesday during Round 2 of the bee.

Jamison Tan of Our Lady of the Elms School in Akron spelled her first word correctly, too. Tan spelled MATERFAMILIAS correctly to move on.

Both girls were calm in their first appearance on stage as they walked to the microphone in the center of the stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center.

Seated in the top row of the left side of the stage, Tan waited for 43 spellers to get her turn in the second round.

Tan is participating in the national event via its RSVBee program, which allows spellers who aren't their regional champs to also participate. It's also geared to reach out to areas of the country where there are no regional qualifying bees. Families whose children participate must foot the cost of the participation and all travel expenses.

Tan attends Our Lady of the Elms School in Akron.

Hegde, Speller No. 425 in the bee, is participating in the bee for the first time, after winning the Beacon Journal’s regional bee in March. She said it was her first time in that bee, too.

It’s also Tan’s first visit to the bee.

There are 565 students participating this year. They're broken up into five rounds in the daylong second round. The first round took place Monday, with a written vocabulary and spelling test.

The score of that test will be combined Wednesday with scores in Rounds 2 and 3 to determine no more than 50 spellers who move on to Thursday's final day. Those left after the daytime spelling then move on to the nationally televised rounds on ESPN Thursday night starting at 8.

This story will be updated later today.