An Akron man was charged with aggravated robbery Monday after being accused of assaulting his sister-in-law and stealing two vinyl boxes containing the ashes of her late husband and mother-in-law from her house.

The ashes are still missing, police said.

Jermain Bais, 32, entered the single-family home in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood at 12:12 a.m. along with two other unknown men, according to a police report. The victim said she attempted to stop Bais from taking the ashes but was pushed to the ground and then the two began fighting.

One of the unknown males pulled out a silver handgun and told the woman and her 22-year-old son that "if they called the police, they would be shot," the report says. The three men then fled the scene with the ashes.

It's unclear why Bais wanted the ashes, although police believe he wanted them because they are his brother and mother.

"That's the only thing that would make sense," police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards said.

Bais was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Akron Municipal Court.