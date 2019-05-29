Akron police are investigating a shooting that took place shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Frederick Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue in the city's West Akron neighborhood.

A 20-year-old victim reported that he dropped off his girlfriend on Bellevue when an unknown male fired several shots at his vehicle. The man's 2015 Chrysler 300 was struck five times, but he was not injured.

Police said a detailed description of the suspect wasn't available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.