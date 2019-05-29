An ongoing feud between residents in West Akron and Sherbondy Hill apparently led to four people, including two teenage boys, being shot Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Akron police said.

Authorities responded to a report of three people shot just after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Noah Avenue in the city's West Akron neighborhood.

The victims were a 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. They were taken to local hospitals. Some of the injuries were serious but did not appear life threatening, police said.

According to witnesses, the victims were standing around at a party on Noah Avenue when a black four-door car drove by and an unknown male fired shots toward the victims. The house at 404 Noah Ave. also was struck by stray bullets.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Raymond Street in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood for a shooting. A 57-year-old man was found lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The victim reported hearing several shots fired then realized he was struck in the leg. The house was hits several times, as well as a car parked in the driveway. No other injuries were reported.

"The shootings appear to be related as an ongoing feud between the victims on Noah Avenue and relatives of the residents on Raymond Street," police said in a news release.

Police also responded to two other separate shootings in the city.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Summa Akron City Hospital for a 28-year-old man who walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim reported he was driving his 2015 Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Merriman Road and North Portage Path in the Merriman Valley neighborhood when he and his passengers heard shots fired.

He drove himself to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man said his house in the 1100 block of Mercer Avenue in West Akron was struck with bullets. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.