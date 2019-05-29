Authorities are searching for a small plane that apparently went down near LaDue Reservoir in Geauga County, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

A four-seat piper plane left Cincinnati at 10 p.m. Tuesday and was traveling to the Geauga County Airport but it didn't arrive, the television station said.

Its last location was around the reservoir, which is owned by the city of Akron.

"We know the last known location, but we don't know what happened after that. We are trying to take everything into account," Geagua County game warden Scott Denamen told News 5 Cleveland.

Read the full News 5 Cleveland report here.