STARTUPS

KSU, Cleveland State

to continue partnership

Kent State University and Cleveland State University will continue to team up to help faculty members and startup companies bring new products to the market.

The state of Ohio renewed the $600,000 technology commercialization program, called TeCK Fund.

The state has awarded $300,000 in Third Frontier funds, and Kent State and Cleveland State will each contribute $150,000.

Interested participants must first present a preproposal; applications are currently being accepted.

The preproposal application form is available at kent.edu/research/technology-commercialization/teck-fund. Interested faculty members should contact Mr. Roberts at srober55@kent.edu.

Applicants are encouraged to participate in the I-Corps@Akron summer or fall programs at the University of Akron where innovators get feedback on their ideas.

RIDE HAILING

Uber enacts new rules

to limit rude ridership

If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.

MANUFACTURING

LG Electronics opens

new plant in Tennessee

LG Electronics Inc. has officially unveiled its first washing machine plant in the United States.

Company and local officials gathered Wednesday in Clarksville, Tenn,, to celebrate the South Korean appliance manufacturer's 1 million-square-foot facility.

The $360 million facility has hired 550 employees and expects to hire as many as 700.

TECHNOLOGY

Cuba eases restrictions

on private Wi-Fi, routers

Cuba announced Wednesday that it is legalizing private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world's tightest restrictions on internet use.

The measure announced by state media provides a legal status to thousands of Cubans who created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment that was illegal but generally tolerated by authorities in recent years. It also appears to allow private businesses to provide internet to customers, potentially introducing internet cafes to Cuba.

While the new regulation permits citizens to connect to the internet with their own equipment and share the signal with others, it does not loosen state control of the internet itself. Cuba's telecoms monopoly, Etecsa, remains the only internet provider on the island. The new rules go into effect on July 29.