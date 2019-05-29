June’s a big time for weddings, and June 28 is the date for a first-of-it's kind big wedding ceremony at Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron.

Couples wanting to get hitched or renew vows can do so for free at the group ceremony -- set to begin at 11:30 a.m. -- that will be officiated by Summit County Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer.

Those wanting to marry or renew their vows at the event must register by calling Summit Metro Parks at 330-867-5511 or going online to bit.ly/promisesinthepark.

In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held in the recently remodeled Goodyear Heights Lodge. The park is at 2077 Newton St.

Those participating in the ceremony are asked to limit their guests as indoor seating is limited to 100.

To commemorate the ceremony, Summit Metro Parks will give a tree to each couple to plant at home.

Couples getting married must obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court prior to the ceremony at the Summit County Court House, 209 S. High St., Akron. Go to summitohioprobate.com for details on obtaining a license. There is no license required to renew vows in Ohio.

Participating couples are asked to arrive at the park at 11 a.m. on June 28 to check in.