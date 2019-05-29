COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters bagged 19,088 wild turkeys during the spring wild turkey hunting season this year — down 15% from the previous year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife said.

In Summit County, 80 turkeys were taken compared with 76 the previous year. Other Akron-area counties had:

• Cuyahoga: Eight compared with 11 the previous year.

• Medina: 148 compared with 169.

• Portage: 259 compared with 275.

• Stark: 298 compared with 329.

• Wayne: 124 compared with 123.

The spring wild turkey hunting season began in April and ended May 19 in the south zone and May 26 in the northeast zone.

Ohio’s first modern-day wild turkey season opened in 1966 in nine counties, and hunters took 12 birds. Ohio’s record spring turkey harvest was reported in 2001, when 26,156 wild turkeys were taken.