Michael Morell, a director of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co since 2014, is resigning from the Akron tire maker’s board effective May 31 to provide unnamed 2020 presidential candidates with advice on national security issues.

Goodyear made the announcement Wednesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Morelll is a retired deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He also is a Cuyahoga Falls native.

Morell sat on the Goodyear board’s Audit Committee and Committee on Corporate Responsibility and Compliance.

In 2018, Morell also was elected a director of investment firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, whose holdings include NewMedia Investment Group/GateHouse Media, corporate parent of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Goodyear's SEC filing reads: "On May 28, 2019, Michael J. Morell, a director of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, notified the company that he will resign as a director effective on May 31, 2019 in order to focus on providing the candidates for president in 2020 with advice regarding national security. Mr. Morell has served as a director of the company since January 2014."

Morell took a leave of absence in 2016 from the Goodyear board to work with the Hillary For America campaign.

At about that same time, Morell wrote an op-ed piece in The New York Times saying that he had worked alongside Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state and that he will "do everything I can to ensure that she is elected as our 45th president."

Morell also said he was neither a registered Democrat nor Republican.

He criticized then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, saying the eventual winner had characteristics that suggest "he would be a poor, even dangerous, commander in chief" and that he thought Trump was “recruited” by Russian President Vladimir Putin “as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation."

Morell has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Akron and a master's degree in economics from Georgetown University.

He joined the CIA in 1980 and served twice as acting CIA director. He also was deputy director at the National Counterterrorism Center.

