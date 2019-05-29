OXON HILL, Md — Two Akron-area spellers will find out in a few hours whether they will qualify for the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Jameson Tan of Akron spelled her word CHAPLAINCY correctly Wednesday in Round 3 of the bee. A little later, Riya Hegde of Hudson spelled SPECTATORITIS correctly.

Both girls will find out later Wednesday afternoon whether they will be among the no more than 50 spellers who will move on to compete in the bee’s final rounds. Officials take the scores from the spellers’ written test taken on Monday and combine them with their scores from correct spellings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tan, a sixth-grader at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron, initially asked for pronouncer Jacques Bailly to say the word again, then asked for the definition. She then asked for him to give her all of the information she's entitled to receive. That includes part of speech; definition; origin of the word; and for it to be used in a sentence.

She seemed to have no difficulty, slowly but methodically going through the word.

Hegde, a sixth-grader at Hudson Middle School, asked for all of the information she could get for her word, before spelling SPECTATORITIS correctly.

During Tuesday's second round, Tan spelled MATERFAMILIAS correctly; Hegde spelled VANDALOO correctly.

The girls are both 12 years old, and are both competing in only the third bee of their spelling career.